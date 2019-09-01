DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. DecentBet has a total market cap of $996,266.00 and $1,975.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00222683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.01325438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021694 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.