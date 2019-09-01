DaTa eXchange Hits Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.84 million and $3,635.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.90 or 0.04928880 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,819,977 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

