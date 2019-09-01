Cybg (LON:CYBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Cybg (LON:CYBG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cybg from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on shares of Cybg in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cybg has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 236.62 ($3.09).

Get Cybg alerts:

Shares of CYBG opened at GBX 141.25 ($1.85) on Thursday. Cybg has a 52-week low of GBX 131.45 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 340.20 ($4.45). The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -19.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 188.80.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 184,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £273,327.88 ($357,151.29). Insiders have purchased a total of 252 shares of company stock valued at $45,052 over the last three months.

About Cybg

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.