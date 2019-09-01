CyberVein (CVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.47 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, CyberVein has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, OKEx and IDEX. CyberVein has a total market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $235,418.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CVT is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, IDEX, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

