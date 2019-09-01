CrypticCoin Price Down 42.7% Over Last Week (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $39,296.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00468556 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00111918 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00048670 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000547 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.