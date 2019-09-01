CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,123,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after acquiring an additional 139,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,578,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,027,000 after buying an additional 81,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,436,000 after buying an additional 372,285 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,904,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,759,000 after buying an additional 332,614 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,460,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,982,000 after buying an additional 388,843 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.17. 1,853,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.46.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

