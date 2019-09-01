Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $86.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

CRWD stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,649. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.92. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $22,100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

