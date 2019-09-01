Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $58.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 898,007 shares in the company, valued at $40,410,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $6,670,400. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 65,962.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.21. 184,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 13.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

