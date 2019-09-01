Creditbit (CRB) Reaches Market Cap of $22,696.00

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Creditbit has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Creditbit has a total market capitalization of $22,696.00 and $267.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditbit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00824528 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006835 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Creditbit

CRB is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

