Creativecoin Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. Creativecoin has a total market capitalization of $385,618.00 and $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Creativecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creativecoin Coin Profile

Creativecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creativecoin’s official website is www.creativechain.org

Buying and Selling Creativecoin

Creativecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creativecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creativecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

