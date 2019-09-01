Cream (CRM) Hits Market Capitalization of $25,526.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 49.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Cream has traded 54.9% lower against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. Cream has a total market cap of $25,526.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00819930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021401 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00244982 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003890 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.