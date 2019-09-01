Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.39). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.91% and a negative net margin of 164.68%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CRBP. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, COO Robert Paul Discordia acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,679. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $112,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 72,906.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. 500,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $341.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.84.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.