Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

VLRS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

VLRS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 256,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,076. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.42 million, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.20. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 2,868.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 323,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,027 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 30.4% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 316,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 172.3% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

