Contrasting EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) & Chubb (NASDAQ:CB)

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMC Insurance Group and Chubb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMC Insurance Group $701.98 million 1.11 -$7.47 million $1.09 32.97 Chubb $33.80 billion 2.11 $3.96 billion $9.44 16.56

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than EMC Insurance Group. Chubb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMC Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EMC Insurance Group and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC Insurance Group 4.47% 5.56% 1.92% Chubb 11.00% 8.53% 2.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EMC Insurance Group and Chubb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMC Insurance Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chubb 3 4 4 1 2.25

Chubb has a consensus target price of $153.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.10%. Given Chubb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chubb is more favorable than EMC Insurance Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of EMC Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of EMC Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Chubb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

EMC Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. EMC Insurance Group pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chubb pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EMC Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Chubb has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

EMC Insurance Group has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chubb beats EMC Insurance Group on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMC Insurance Group

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workers' compensation, and liability, as well as other policies that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individuals through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

