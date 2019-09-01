Contrasting BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) & Performant Financial (OTCMKTS:PFMT)

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) and Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Financial has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BALFOUR BEATTY/S and Performant Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BALFOUR BEATTY/S $8.86 billion 0.20 $180.20 million $0.70 7.50 Performant Financial $155.67 million 0.41 -$8.01 million ($0.32) -3.72

BALFOUR BEATTY/S has higher revenue and earnings than Performant Financial. Performant Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BALFOUR BEATTY/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BALFOUR BEATTY/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Performant Financial does not pay a dividend. BALFOUR BEATTY/S pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BALFOUR BEATTY/S and Performant Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BALFOUR BEATTY/S N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial -20.11% -32.75% -16.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of BALFOUR BEATTY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Performant Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Performant Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BALFOUR BEATTY/S and Performant Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BALFOUR BEATTY/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Performant Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

BALFOUR BEATTY/S beats Performant Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BALFOUR BEATTY/S

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities. The Construction Services segment includes activities resulting in the physical construction of an asset. The Support Services segment supports existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. The Infrastructure Investments segment involves in the acquisition, operation, and disposal of infrastructure assets such as roads, hospitals, student accommodation, military housing, offshore transmission networks, waste and biomass, and other concessions. The company was founded by George Balfour and Andrew Beatty on January 12, 1909 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs. It also provides audit and recovery services related to improper payments in the healthcare market; and recovery and risk management advisory services to the Department of the Treasury and various financial institutions, as well as to federal, state, and municipal tax authorities. In addition, the company offers services from post-and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims to detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, to coordination of benefits and pharmacy fraud detection. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

