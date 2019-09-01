Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,738 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 682.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.90. 1,576,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,748. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.73.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

