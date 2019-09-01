Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,172,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,096,000 after purchasing an additional 251,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,820 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,263,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,973,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,126,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,341,000 after purchasing an additional 223,124 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,004,000 after purchasing an additional 505,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.90. 1,576,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,748. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.73. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

