Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.35.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.05 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Victor S. Schneider sold 7,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $189,337.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,816.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $73,669.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,729,593.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,336 shares of company stock worth $334,671. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 12.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. 103,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.