Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce sales of $336.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.87 million to $340.10 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $331.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 485,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $72.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,242,000 after buying an additional 122,991 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 61.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 65.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.