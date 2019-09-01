Colu Local Network Price Hits $0.0197 on Top Exchanges (CLN)

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded 125.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Colu Local Network has traded 142.3% higher against the dollar. One Colu Local Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and HitBTC. Colu Local Network has a market cap of $1.91 million and $8,938.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network launched on December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,781,276 tokens. Colu Local Network’s official website is cln.network . The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Colu Local Network’s official message board is medium.com/colu . Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork

Buying and Selling Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Colu Local Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

