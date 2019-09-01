Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.16. 1,057,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,547. Clorox has a 1-year low of $141.53 and a 1-year high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $771,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,011 shares of company stock worth $4,575,097. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $38,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

