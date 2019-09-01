CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Up 11.5% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $12,133.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002831 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bitbns. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003958 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001062 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 252.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00070954 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,330,586 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Binance, Mercatox, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

