Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives $109.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $410,454.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,960 shares in the company, valued at $35,148,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $631,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,609,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,087 shares of company stock worth $2,558,187. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 828.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,655,346 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $162,456,000 after buying an additional 1,477,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 694.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,537 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after buying an additional 1,066,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $391,221,000 after buying an additional 912,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after buying an additional 754,570 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,505,680 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,423,588,000 after buying an additional 636,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.98. The company had a trading volume of 982,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,679. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

