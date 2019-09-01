Citigroup Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $100.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Elastic from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE:ESTC opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83. Elastic has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.49 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 41.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $152,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,958,440 shares of company stock valued at $166,065,906. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,750,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,092,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,073 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 1,832.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,804,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,845 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Elastic by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 524,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.