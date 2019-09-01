Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Cut by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,506 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,116,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,698,632. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $202.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

