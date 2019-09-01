Cindicator Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $84,041.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $84,041.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Binance. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00221301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.01337783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00090577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018131 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022026 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Ethfinex, GOPAX, HitBTC, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

