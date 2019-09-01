CIM Commercial Trust Corp (CMCT) to Issue Dividend of $42.00 on August 30th

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 42.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous dividend of $0.13.

CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $20.00 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, September 3rd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 30th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

