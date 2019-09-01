CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Rating Reiterated by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.45 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.55.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX: MBA): Q3 Revenues Down, But Core Operations Remain Healthy” and dated August 21, 2019. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

 In Q3-FY2019 (quarter ended May 31, 2019), CIBT’s revenues decreased 29% YOY to $16 million because of lower development fees as CIBT is currently more focused on executing the developments acquired in 2018.



 Core operations remain healthy as the company reported a 7% YoY increase in educational revenues, and an 8% YoY increase in rental revenues.



 Since our previous update report in May 2019, the budget and scope of GEC® Mega Center (Surrey) was revised from $324 million to $275 million. Closing of the acquisition of land for GEC® Oakridge is expected in January 2020. In June 2019, the company entered into a 21-year head lease agreement with a real estate developer on a residential rental property (GEC® Kingsway) to be constructed in Metro Vancouver. This is the first deal wherein CIBT will manage a third party owned property.



 At the end of Q3-FY2019, the company had $24 million in cash. The debt to capital was at 40% versus a comparables’ average of 61%.



 As we lowered our forecasts for development fees, we are adjusting our FY2019 net profit estimate from $10 million / EPS: $0.13 to $4 million / EPS: $0.05. Note that these figures are net of non-controlling interest.

*FRC provides coverage under an issuer paid model; please read the important disclosures at the back of each report

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.65. The company has a market cap of $47.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.58. CIBT Education Group has a 1 year low of C$0.48 and a 1 year high of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.72, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.14 million for the quarter.

In other CIBT Education Group news, insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,811,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,177,475. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 719,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,390.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

