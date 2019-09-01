Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $2.74. Chubb posted earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $160.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $32,097,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,730 shares in the company, valued at $149,246,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,023 shares of company stock valued at $48,373,056 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

