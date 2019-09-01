CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CHFS opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CHF Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 193.21% and a negative net margin of 306.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that CHF Solutions will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

