Cashaa (CAS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $521.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. Cashaa has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $521.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. One Cashaa token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, TOPBTC and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00222440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.01325612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090290 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021618 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

