Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Laidlaw raised their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.94.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CARA stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $914.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.18. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $27.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 420.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $184,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 8,996 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,140. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 67,680.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.