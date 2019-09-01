Cappasity Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $54,844.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,449,149 tokens. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

