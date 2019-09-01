Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.32 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 3.03.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.