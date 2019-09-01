Callisto Network Price Hits $0.0011 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Callisto Network has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $10,231.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and OOOBTC. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.01758925 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00064122 BTC.
- Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.
About Callisto Network
Callisto Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
