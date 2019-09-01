California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives $46.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

CWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,841.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $555,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,399.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,660. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,655,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,322,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 818,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,423,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth $9,119,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.44. 323,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,107. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $179.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.09%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.