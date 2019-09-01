Byteball Bytes Price Hits $34.55 on Top Exchanges (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be purchased for $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Byteball Bytes has a market capitalization of $23.46 million and approximately $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Byteball Bytes alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00222422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.01332830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00090759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Byteball Bytes Profile

Byteball Bytes’ genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org . The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Byteball Bytes’ official message board is medium.com/byteball

Byteball Bytes Coin Trading

Byteball Bytes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Byteball Bytes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Byteball Bytes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.