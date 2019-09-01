Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.58. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $2,367,703.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $45,797.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,419.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,449. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR remained flat at $$19.45 on Tuesday. 600,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.03. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

