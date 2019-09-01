BTC Lite (BTCL) Achieves Market Cap of $58,400.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $58,400.00 and $74.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.84 or 0.04866959 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000134 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

