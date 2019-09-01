Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report $495.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.62 million. Bruker reported sales of $466.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bruker to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

BRKR traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. Bruker has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $16,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 153.2% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

