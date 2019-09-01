Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Given New $55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BF/B. Barclays increased their price target on Brown-Forman from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Brown-Forman from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of Brown-Forman stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

