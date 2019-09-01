Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Receives $54.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on BF.B. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:BF.B traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. 1,088,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,406. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.48. Brown-Forman has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Brown-Forman’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown-Forman will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

