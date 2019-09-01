Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of BKD traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,231. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 10,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,236.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,526,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,640,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.