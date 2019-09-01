Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Shares of BKD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 718,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

In other news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,236.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,745,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,494,000 after purchasing an additional 109,234 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 13.6% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 54.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,384,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,079 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,892,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,697,000 after purchasing an additional 92,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 49.1% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,668,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,595 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

