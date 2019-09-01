Brokerages Set Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target at $25.06

Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $202,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 28,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $717,162.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,063. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Veracyte by 540.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Veracyte by 65,322.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

VCYT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,660. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.96. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

