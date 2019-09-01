Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT at $153.00

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,627. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.32 and a 200 day moving average of $137.74. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.91. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $68,927.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 797 shares in the company, valued at $109,651.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $53,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,422. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,706,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,314,000 after buying an additional 62,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

