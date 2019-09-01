Brokerages Set Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Price Target at GBX 107.36

Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 107.36 ($1.40).

Several analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target (down from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centrica from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 83 ($1.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Centrica from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Centrica in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective for the company.

Shares of CNA traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 69.70 ($0.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,682,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.51. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 156.65 ($2.05).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Centrica’s payout ratio is -0.93%.

In related news, insider Chris OShea purchased 46,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £30,855 ($40,317.52). Insiders have acquired 47,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,472 in the last three months.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

