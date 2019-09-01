Brokerages Set $16.25 Target Price for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Financial Northwest’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $16.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 222 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FFNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, Director Kevin D. Padrick purchased 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $263,977.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,356.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 732.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFNW stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.72. 9,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

