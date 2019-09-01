Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.62. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.37.

NYSE:TOL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.19. 1,076,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68.

In related news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $629,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,139 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 546,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 289.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 371,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

