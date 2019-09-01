Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.79 Million

Equities analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to announce sales of $260.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.62 million and the lowest is $259.24 million. iRobot posted sales of $264.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.96 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 7.57%. iRobot’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on iRobot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on iRobot from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.81. 522,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. iRobot has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $132.88.

In other news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,060,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $80,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,882.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,693 shares of company stock worth $2,156,268 over the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 177.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 113,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 72,507 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 65.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 135.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 31,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

